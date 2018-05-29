Nas Was Nice Off The Drinks During Las Vegas Gig [VIDEO]

Nas has done club appearance gigs many times over during the course of his long career, but in Las Vegas, the Queens rapper was apparently a little nice off the liquor allegedly. During the set, Nasty Nas forgot his words but laughed it off as he was too blissed out to care.

TMZ reports:

The East Coast hip hop artist was at Palms in Vegas for the grand opening of the Apex Social Club, but made a grand exit after less than 10 minutes on the microphone … according to partygoers.

We’re told Nas appeared to be on the sauce, and in the vid he mentions he can barely hear himself. He does get a few bars in, but then laughs and bails on the track halfway through.

It’s all good, though … because Nas closed out by giving a shout-out to “everybody living life.”

Considering what Nas is going through with Kelis of late, maybe he needed to let off some steam.

