The ongoing saga of Nas and Kelis‘ child support battle rages on, giving outsiders a deeper look into the personal finances of the Queensbridge rapper. Kelis too had to reveal her own financial earnings from last year, earning nearly $1 million from the singer’s business ventures.

The Blast reports:

Singer Kelis has revealed she is doing just fine financially years after splitting with Nas, with court docs stating she has nearly $700k in the bank and last year her income was nearly $1 million.

The singer filed new docs in her ongoing custody/support battle with Nas over their son Knight. According to her income declaration, Kelis says she currently has $691,153.22 in the bank and $1,374,000 worth of property.

Currently, Nas pays $8,000 per month in child support for their eight-year-old son, Knight. Kelis is demanding that Nas cough up more dough per month. Nas pulls in around $175,000 per month according to court records.

Photo: Getty

Kelis Made Close To $1 Million Last Year, Still Wants More Child Support From Nas was originally published on hiphopwired.com