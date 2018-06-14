What Chief Keef Will Have To Do To Get The Upperhand On Tekashi 6ix9ine [EXCLUSIVE]

The drama continues with Chief Keef and Tekashi 6ix9ine. There has been beef going on with these rappers for the last several weeks and all stated when Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped a video talking about Chief Keef. After the video came out Chief Keef got shot in New York and Tekashi 6ix9ine mentioned that he was in LA and had nothing to do with it.

Recently on Instagram different videos were made with Tekashi 6ix9ine taking Chief Keep baby mother shopping in NYC. She told the world that Chief Keef is a bad father and doesn’t take care of his family. Headkrack mentioned that the only want that Chief Keef can get back at him is if one of his boys knocks Keef out then sleeps with him.

