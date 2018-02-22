Footage Of Tekashi69’s LAX Brawl [VIDEO]

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69, born Daniel Hernandez, and his reckless gangsta talk, he says he’s not a Crip or a Blood, is leading him into a whole heaping amount of drama. While at LAX, Tekashi and about four of his weed carriers got into an altercation with a pair of individuals that turned into an all-out brawl.

Follow @TheRSMS

Reports TMZ:

The footage is insane … Tekashi was about to walk into the terminal when someone started shouting and pointing at him. The 21-year-old rapper was urged to walk away by one of his guys, and when he did, the fists started flying.

RELATED: Juicy Explains How Fight Broke Out Between Dallas & Atlanta Little Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Looks like one of 6ix9ine’s friends threw the first punch, and then more people from both sides jumped into the melee. The NY rapper eventually joined his friends and the fight moved into the middle of the busy street.

Police raced to the scene and interviewed people on both sides. We’re told no one wanted to press charges … so everyone went on their merry way.

As you may recall, 6ix9ine was warned not to come to LA or face retribution from Bloods after refusing to check in with the OG’s.

Well apparently he came through anyway, and his squad got seen…by a grand total of two dudes. Watch the video—a pair of guys are seen talking heavy sh*t, but holding their own against basically Tekashi’s basketball team.

By the way, the heinous charge he copped to is being glossed over by too many. Peep his reaction post-fight on the flip.

The Latest:

—

Photo: Getty

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: