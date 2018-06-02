After the tough talk from Tekashi 6ix9ine, reports broke out this morning that Chief Keef was shot at this morning in front of a New York hotel. Tekashi named Keef and fellow Chicago rapper Lil Reese in a threatening message daring the Drill artists to kill him in 48 hours.

New York Post reports:

But the would-be assailant missed the mark, instead striking a sign in the front of the W Hotel on Broadway near West 47th St. around 5 a.m., sources added.

Cops are hunting for two men in connection to the shooting.

Chief Keef, who released his latest album The GloFiles (Pt. 1) last month and boasts 4.7 million followers on Instagram, may have been having a social media beef with a rival rapper from Brooklyn, according to a police source.

From the sounds of this, it appears that it will be a very hot summer.

Photo: Getty

Chief Keef Shot At Outside New York Hotel was originally published on hiphopwired.com