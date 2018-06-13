Black Tony: “Celibate? You Sell A Bit, I’ll Buy A Bit!” [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come into work and missed out on meeting Mz Shyneka and Eva Marcille. He spoke to the ladies and wants to take them to Applebee’s. Black Tony mentioned that he’s been looking at both of the ladies on Instagram and likes them both.

Follow @TheRSMS

Eva and Mz Shyneka told Black Tony that he had to make a decision. Mz Shyneka told him that she is now celibate. Black Tony responded that he’ll buy a bit and had everyone in tears.

RELATED: Black Tony Ready To Fight DC Young Fly For Saying Gucci Mane Wore A Romper [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Describes The Type Of Models He Wants For His New Agency [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: 5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: