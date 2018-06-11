Black Tony isn’t at work, but talked to Rickey Smiley about how he’s opening up a modeling agency. He wants women of all sizes and colors to send pictures to him via Twitter. Black Tony will also be using some of these models for his music video.

Follow @TheRSMS

While running the agency he’ll still be working at the trap at night. Black Tony believes this agency will be successful and he’s going to help these ladies. We will have to see how this all works out for Black Tony.

RELATED: 5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Distraught Over Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir “Break Up” [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection [PHOTOS] 1. Gucci Cruise 2019 1 of 15 2. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 2 of 15 3. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 3 of 15 4. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 4 of 15 5. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 5 of 15 6. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 6 of 15 7. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 7 of 15 8. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 8 of 15 9. FASHION-FRANCE-GUCCI-CROISIERE 9 of 15 10. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 10 of 15 11. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 11 of 15 12. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 12 of 15 13. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 13 of 15 14. Gucci Cruise 2019 – Fashion Show 14 of 15 15. FASHION-FRANCE-GUCCI-CROISIERE 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Black Tony Describes The Type Of Models He Wants For His New Agency [EXCLUSIVE] Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection [PHOTOS] Gucci is known for all their grandeur and splendor and their 2019 Cruise Collection didn’t disappoint. Gucci’s love for France is currently high, with the show being held in the South of France. Earlier this week the brand announced they were dropping out of Milan Fashion Week and will be showing at Paris Fashion Week as a “three-part homage to France,” conceived by their current Creative Director, Alessandro Michele. The show was held in a French graveyard and Michele described the collection as “the idea of death as fascination.” Per usual, the clothing was colorful and full of patterns and images. The accessories are really what stood out to me from funky frames to bedazzled barrettes. Click through our gallery to see all the Black models that were representing at the show!