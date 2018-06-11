Black Tony Describes The Type Of Models He Wants For His New Agency [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony isn’t at work, but talked to Rickey Smiley about how he’s opening up a modeling agency. He wants women of all sizes and colors to send pictures to him via Twitter. Black Tony will also be using some of these models for his music video.
While running the agency he’ll still be working at the trap at night. Black Tony believes this agency will be successful and he’s going to help these ladies. We will have to see how this all works out for Black Tony.
