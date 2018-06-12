Black Tony called Rickey Smiley this morning and was pretty angry. The other day people were making fun of Gucci Mane for wearing this floral short set and Black Tony didn’t like it. He now wants to fight DC Young Fly because he said Gucci had on a romper.
Rickey couldn’t help but laugh because Black Tony started crying. He even said he’s ready to throw hands at anyone that attacks Gucci’s outfit. When Rickey started talking about Gucci that’s when Black Tony told him he can get these hands too.
RELATED: Black Tony Describes The Type Of Models He Wants For His New Agency [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: 5 Things Black Tony Stole From A Taco Bell Truck [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Black Tony Distraught Over Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir “Break Up” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell Tells Which One Of Her Kids Loves Working The Red Carpet The Most
- Rickey Smiley Threatens To Report Gary With Da Tea To HR For His Gucci Shirt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ming Lee Simmons Is Now A High School Graduate [PHOTOS]
- Black Tony Ready To Fight DC Young Fly For Saying Gucci Mane Wore A Romper [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Rihanna The Only Reason To See “Ocean’s 8”? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Church Won’t Even Let A Black Person Through Its Doors
- Mashonda Shares Her Co-Parenting Wake Up Call: “My Son Asked Why His Father And I Didn’t Like Each Other”
- Headkrack On Kids See Ghosts: “This Album Is Better Than ‘Ye’ To Me” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Alduan Tartt: “It Is Manly To Admit That You Have Feelings” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- “N***er Hunting” Video Of Racist Waitress At “Breastaurant” Gets Her Fired