Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell Victim in Florida Mass Shooting

Published on April 28, 2024

Tank Dell

Source: Tank Dell / Getty

Tank Dell, wide receiver for the Houston Texans, was a victim in a mass shooting in Florida. According to a report by NBC News, the incident took place inside a nightclub Saturday night (April 27). He suffered minor injuries, was released from the hospital Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dell was not involved in the shooting and was struck in the crossfire.

Via social media, the Houston Texans issued a statement about the shooting.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla., last night. He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits. We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

In late 2023, deal made history on the field when he achieved the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in Texans history. Our thoughts are with Dell, his close circle and the Texans during this time.

Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell Victim in Florida Mass Shooting  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

