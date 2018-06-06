Game 3 of the NBA Finals is tonight and Stephen A. Smith spoke about Kevin Durant leaving the team. He believes that if they win another ring he will go to a different team to prove that he can do it without star players. Rock-T thinks tonight LeBron James needs to take more shots.
J.Cole’s childhood home was vandalized and people don’t feel he’s doing enough for where he used to live. IHOP will be changing its name to IHOB. The “B” will more than likely stand for breakfast, but we have to wait until next week to see.
RELATED: Kevin Durant Donates $10 Million For Disadvantaged Kids To Attend College [VIDEO]
RELATED: Kevin Durant Says NCAA Basketball Players Should Be Paid [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Laura Ingraham Goes Full Fox News Racist On LeBron James & Kevin Durant [VIDEO]
RELATED: Kevin Durant Partners With YouTube For Original Sports Content
The Latest:
- Why Kevin Durant Will Probably Leave The Golden State Warriors [EXCLUSIVE]
- J. Cole’s Childhood Home In Fayetteville, NC Vandalized
- Did Tamar Braxton Get A New Booty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Answered Questions With Woke Signs Protesting Racial Injustice [VIDEO & PHOTOS]
- What Kanye West Did To Get All Rappers Banned From A Ranch In Wyoming [EXCLUSIVE]
- Beyoncé & Jay -Z Show Off Rumi & Sir! [PHOTOS]
- Instagram To Take On YouTube By Allowing Users To Post Hour-Long Video, Reportedly
- Rickey Smiley Does Hilarious Reading Of Obituary By Family That Kept It Too Real [EXCLUSIVE]
- Raunchy Church Signs Will Have You Asking For Forgiveness [PHOTOS]
- How Janet Jackson’s Nanny Unnecessarily Created A Problem With Her Ex [EXCLUSIVE]