Why Kevin Durant Will Probably Leave The Golden State Warriors [EXCLUSIVE]

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is tonight and Stephen A. Smith spoke about Kevin Durant leaving the team. He believes that if they win another ring he will go to a different team to prove that he can do it without star players. Rock-T thinks tonight LeBron James needs to take more shots.

J.Cole’s childhood home was vandalized and people don’t feel he’s doing enough for where he used to live. IHOP will be changing its name to IHOB. The “B” will more than likely stand for breakfast, but we have to wait until next week to see.

