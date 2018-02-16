Laura Ingraham Goes Full Fox News Racist On LeBron James & Kevin Durant [VIDEO]

Laura Ingraham, the host of Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, hopped in her little racist bag Thursday night and took shots at NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Reacting to a clip where James and Durant react to a question about President Donald Trump’s racist comments, Ingraham told the players that they should just “shut up and dribble” and not give their views on the climate in America.

We barely want to dignify Ingraham’s comments by sharing her ham-handed statement, but it’s good for context. After showing a clip of Cari Champion’s Rolling With The Champion interview series on Uninterrupted where James slams Trump and Durant chimes in with critique of the Orange Mound of Frown’s handling of the presidency, Ingraham did what Fox News loves to do.

From The Ingraham Angle by way of Media Matters:

Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in Lebron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and Lebron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.

Ingraham and many within her Fox News ilk are completely clueless on what it’s like living as a person of color under the leadership of a man that doesn’t seem to take the job of president seriously, not to mention he might not have their best interests at heart. The swipe at James and Durant got Ingraham’s name nationally trending on Twitter, and folks are giving her the business as they should.

We’ve collected some of the responses below and on the following pages, along with the clip in question.

Laura Ingraham attacks Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Cari Champion for talking about Trump's racism: "Must they run their mouths like that?" https://t.co/PiBSGdVDDD pic.twitter.com/qzKXgghaZl — Media Matters (@mmfa) February 16, 2018

She says LeBron should not comment on politics because no one voted for him. NO ONE VOTED FOR LAURA INGRAHAM EITHER Also, does anyone doubt LeBron could be elected Governor of Ohio? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2018

I'm not sharing the Laura Ingraham video but I'm sure you can find it. While obviously an idiot, she does a great job proving LeBron's point about racism in the States while trying to refute it. — Steve O'Rourke (@steveohrourke) February 16, 2018

