Kevin Durant Says NCAA Basketball Players Should Be Paid [VIDEO]

The Golden State Warriors star adds that he would have entered the NBA fresh out of high school.

Kevin Durant sits near the top of the NBA food chain as a member of the current world champion Golden State Warriors squad. Amidst a current NCAA scandal involving current young NBA players, Durant says he would have joined the league out of high school and that NCAA players should be paid.

During a practice session with the Warriors, reporters cornered a very candid Durant who pretty much laid it out on the line that the NCAA is a big business and said that players are bringing in big business for the programs without as so much a guarantee of a return.

 

“You want these players to go out there and play on the biggest stage,” Durant said, as shared by The Athletic Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater. “The Final Four is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, in sports, and they don’t get a dime for it. I don’t think it’s right.”

Durant added, “You should let these kids make a decision however they want to. If they want to come out of high school, it should be on them. You know what I mean? You can’t control everything. So if they feel as though they’re ready, that’s on them. They want to make a decision on their life, that’s on them.”

This comes as NBA rookies Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Bam Adebayo and others were named in a Yahoo! Sports report alleging agents and others violating NCAA rules on expenses and payments to family members in courting players who were destined for professional stardom.

