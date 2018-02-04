Kevin Durant Partners With YouTube For Original Sports Content

YouTube is continuing to make its way into the content creation space and it just enlisted the help of Kevin Durant.

Follow @TheRSMS

The NBA champion signed a deal with YouTube to create original sports content centered around Durant and other professional athletes. Alongside his business partner Rich Kleinman, Durant has been exposed to California’s tech-inclined start-up culture since moving from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors.

“Kevin always wanted to produce original content and wanted to produce shows, but we didn’t realize what direction it would take until then,” Kleiman told Tech Crunch.

The good thing about teaming up with Durant is that building content around his personality isn’t tough because his YouTube account already boasts more than 500,000 followers and he updates the page with videos regularly. He’s even got a few Q&A videos, philanthropic videos, a shooting competition with Warrior legend Chris Mullin, and even a series for his hilarious teammate Javale McGee. McGee does his own post-game interview show in the Oracle Arena parking lot with the rest of his teammates.

“Check me out as I live my life both on and off the hardwood. Get a first-hand look at what life is like being KD…” reads the page’s description. The partnership will be signed through Durant’s Thirty Five media company, under the Durant Company umbrella. Durant and Kleiman’s startup has invested in four companies in the past year, which includes a Cali-based dockless bikeshare company, a production company, and a social safety app.

“Outside of the incredible relationship that we’ve developed with the team at YouTube. It’s a huge destination for video content where sports fans — including myself — spend a lot of time, and we really wanted to create content where fans are most likely to find and engage with it,” Durant told TechCrunch.

Durant deciding to build his brand outside of traditional media outlets is becoming the new wave, especially since LeBron James‘ UNINTERRUPTED— which serves as a platform for athletes to speak their minds— got a $15.8 million investment from Warner Bros.

The Latest:

35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration 35 photos Launch gallery 35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration 1. Naptural85 1 of 35 2. GlamTwinz334 2 of 35 3. JourneyTo WaistLength 3 of 35 4. NaturalNeiicey 4 of 35 5. Raven Elyse 5 of 35 6. Roxanna Renea 6 of 35 7. Amber Ansah 7 of 35 8. Jasmine Brown 8 of 35 9. Joyjah 9 of 35 10. Snatched by Sharmel 10 of 35 11. TheBrilliantBeauty 11 of 35 12. Sadora Paris 12 of 35 13. Kaice Alea 13 of 35 14. Wendy Joseph 14 of 35 15. Chizi Duru 15 of 35 16. Lexis Hair 16 of 35 17. Tyiece 17 of 35 18. Hair Mary 18 of 35 19. TheChicNatural 19 of 35 20. Freedom Styles 20 of 35 21. Halfrican Beaute 21 of 35 22. Bri Hall 22 of 35 23. Joi Wade 23 of 35 24. Jewellianna Palencia 24 of 35 25. Napp Queen 25 of 35 26. Ebony’s Curly TV 26 of 35 27. What Lies Beneath The Weave 27 of 35 28. IAMTRAEH 28 of 35 29. allofdestiny 29 of 35 30. TheNotoriousKIA 30 of 35 31. Melissa Denise 31 of 35 32. ULoveMegz 32 of 35 33. Brianne LIVE 33 of 35 34. NICKYBNATURAL 34 of 35 35. Kaye Wright 35 of 35 Skip ad Continue reading Kevin Durant Partners With YouTube For Original Sports Content 35 Black YouTube Vloggers You Should Follow For Hair Inspiration Ok let’s be honest: we can get sucked into watching hair tutorials on YouTube for hours. However considering the amazing amount of talent that many beauty vloggers possess, it doesn’t surprise us at all. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next hairstyle or just love watching hair tutorials as much as us, we rounded up some of the best hair vloggers we’ve come across. Click through for 35 Black YouTube vloggers you should follow for hair inspiration and thank us later!