How Donald Trump Continues To Prove He Doesn’t Understand Patriotism [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back to talk about Donald Trump. The Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to go visit him at the White House, but less than 10 players wanted to go. Trump took away the invitation and believes they don’t want to come because of the fact they want to kneel for the National Anthem.

Jeff believes that he doesn’t understand what patriotism is and that he should go visit some of the African American soldiers families that lost family members. They fought for this country only to be lynched in their uniform when they got home. Jeff also spoke about an officer that was arrested for threatening to rape and kill a woman’s family if she didn’t send him nudes.

