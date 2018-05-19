Entertainment News
Stars That Could Play Donald Trump In His Upcoming Biopic

A list of people who'll dare to go where no one wants to go.

Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

It was only a matter of time before Trump‘s story made it to the big screen. The brave soul digging into 45’s life is journalist Gabe Sherman for an upcoming movie called The Apprentice.

Sherman is most known for covering Fox News and the sexual harassment allegations that surrounding the network. Now he’ll be penning a screenplay on one of the world’s most divisive figures.

According to Yahoo, his script is supposed to cover Trump’s rise to power all the way to his seat at the White House.

If you can sit through over an hour of Trump’s story, the leading actor would have to be one of a kind.

Swipe through for some suggestions on who can play our Commander in Cheeto!

