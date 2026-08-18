10 Hit Songs Babyface Wrote for Other Artists

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When you hear the name Babyface, classics like “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes” and “When Can I See You” probably come to mind first. But Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’ impact on R&B and pop music extends far beyond the songs he recorded himself.

RELATED: Majic Under the Stars 2026 with Babyface and Keyshia Cole Coming Oct. 24

The 12-time Grammy winner has spent decades writing and producing records for some of music’s biggest stars, helping shape everything from New Jack Swing and ’90s slow jams to modern R&B. His influence is still being felt today: Babyface was among the songwriters behind SZA’s Grammy-winning “Snooze,” which has since been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Houston will get to experience that legendary catalog when Babyface joins Keyshia Cole and Tamia for Majic Under The Stars on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. It’s a lineup packed with decades of R&B favorites, but Babyface could practically perform an entire second concert using nothing but songs he wrote for other artists. Before Majic Under The Stars arrives, we’re looking back at ten huge records you may not have realized had Babyface’s fingerprints on them.