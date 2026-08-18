Kio, a lion cub, faces dangers in his first year, with only half surviving.

Kio's siblings are much larger and rougher, forcing him to seek comfort with his mother.

The Maasai Mara pride Kio belongs to has ruled the lands for over a million years.

National Geographic is introducing viewers to the kings and queens of the Maasai Mara in LION, and Global Grind has an exclusive look at the smallest member of one of Africa’s most massive and majestic prides.

Source: National Geographic / Disney+ and Hulu

The ambitious series brings to life the extraordinary true story of the Maasai Mara’s lions, including a new hero named Kio. Executive produced by The Lion King director Jon Favreau and BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s Mike Gunton, LION blends cinematic storytelling with world-class natural history filmmaking to deliver a gripping drama blended with documentary truth.

The series also features a score composed by Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music.

Global Grind Exclusive LION Clip: Kio Meets His Massive & Majestic Family

In Global Grind’s exclusive clip, viewers meet Kio as the young cub begins to adjust to life within his mother’s pride.

His journey is already precarious, given the odds lion cubs face in their earliest months.

Source: National Geographic / Disney+ and Hulu

“Life as a cub is dangerous. Half don’t survive their first year, but Kio has a whole family to protect him,” the narrator says.

That family includes several other youngsters, including Kio’s older brothers, who are eager to meet the newest member of the pride.

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Unfortunately for little Kio, his relatives have quite a bit more size and strength on their side, and he’s not prepared for their roughhousing.

“They’re all a lot bigger than he is and play a lot rougher than he’s used to,” the narrator explains.

Source: National Geographic / Disney+ and Hulu

Source: National Geographic / Disney+ and Hulu

Poor, baby.

The pint-sized cub decides that getting in on the action might have to wait, and we see him move away from his siblings to somewhere safer.

Instead, Kio finds comfort alongside his mother, Summer, and her sisters, Winter and Autumn, the queens and leaders of the sprawling pride.

Source: National Geographic / Disney+ and Hulu

And while Kio might be sticking close to his mother for now, the cub could eventually have some very big paws to fill.

“Their ancestors have ruled these lands for over a million years,” the narrator says of the massive Maasai Mara pride. “This is the legacy Kio could one day inherit.” Throughout the clip if the music founds familiar, it’s because it’s an The LION KING Easter egg. As we see little Kio meet his pride, we hear “Reflections of Mufasa” in the background.

Take an exclusive look at Kio and his pride below.

LION airs Aug. 19 on National Geographic and streams Aug. 20 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Source: National Geographic / Disney+ and Hulu

National Geographic’s ‘Lion’ Exclusive Clip: Kio Meets His Massive, Majestic Family was originally published on globalgrind.com