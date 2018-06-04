Church Announcements: 6 Things Usher Applicants Must Know How To Do [EXCLUSIVE]

06.04.18
Bernice Jenkins is back with some Church Announcements! The usher board is looking for new members, but there are a lot of rules you have to follow. One of them is to hand out fans to bigger sized people that sweat real bad.

You must know how to hold the door handle while people are trying to pull it and be ready to run to put a sheet over people that pass out. Bernice also talked about the man that got dental surgery and how his dentures were placed upside down. She mentioned that now he looks like wolverine.

