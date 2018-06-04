Bernice Jenkins is back with some Church Announcements! The usher board is looking for new members, but there are a lot of rules you have to follow. One of them is to hand out fans to bigger sized people that sweat real bad.

You must know how to hold the door handle while people are trying to pull it and be ready to run to put a sheet over people that pass out. Bernice also talked about the man that got dental surgery and how his dentures were placed upside down. She mentioned that now he looks like wolverine.

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014) 1 of 15 2. Bernice Jenkins In The Studio Source:TV One 2 of 15 3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera 3 of 15 4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 4 of 15 5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 5 of 15 6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi 6 of 15 7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 7 of 15 8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover 8 of 15 9. Bernice Jenkins 9 of 15 10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins 10 of 15 11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 11 of 15 12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 12 of 15 13. Bernice Jenkins 13 of 15 14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements 14 of 15 15. Bernice Jenkins onstage 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Church Announcements: 6 Things Usher Applicants Must Know How To Do [EXCLUSIVE] It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.