Your browser does not support iframes.

Bernice Jenkins called up her friend Cora in heaven! She also talked with Maya Angelou, who recited a poem about the football championship game happening on Monday. Then, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared his excitement to cook for the game festivities. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Overhears Frustrated Michael Jackson Teaching “Thriller” Steps In Heaven [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Tells Woman Her Dog Has Been Neutered By Accident [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Doesn’t Quite Understand Usher’s Herpes Scandal [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014) 1 of 15 2. Bernice Jenkins In The Studio Source:TV One 2 of 15 3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera 3 of 15 4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 4 of 15 5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 5 of 15 6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi 6 of 15 7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 7 of 15 8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover 8 of 15 9. Bernice Jenkins 9 of 15 10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins 10 of 15 11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 11 of 15 12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 12 of 15 13. Bernice Jenkins 13 of 15 14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements 14 of 15 15. Bernice Jenkins onstage 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Maya Angelou Does Poem About Championship Football For Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE] It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.