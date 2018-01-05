Bernice Jenkins
Maya Angelou Does Poem About Championship Football For Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bernice Jenkins called up her friend Cora in heaven! She also talked with Maya Angelou, who recited a poem about the football championship game happening on Monday. Then, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared his excitement to cook for the game festivities. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

