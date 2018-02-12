Steve Harvey Says Rickey Smiley’s Bernice Jenkins Changed His Life [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was on Steve Harvey show, “Steve,” recently, and the two comedians looked back on their longtime friendship, which started when Rickey was 18-years-old. Rickey shares a funny memory from his early days of opening up for Steve Harvey, along with a bit of his philosophy on parenting and an explanation of why he named his book “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life.”

Plus, Steve Harvey talked about Jesus bit he used to do, which featured Rickey Smiley playing the church organ as Sister Bernice Jenkins. Check out this video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

