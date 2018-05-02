Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Bernice Jenkins is back to give you Church Announcements! She was inspired by Ella Mai’s “Booed Up,” song to remix it. Bernice now sings “Prayed Up,” and we hope the church likes it.

She mentioned that you have to be prayed up because that’s how Meek Mill got out of jail. Bernice also wants everyone to pray for Clifton Jr., the 11-month-old baby born with a full set of adult teeth. He weights 87 pounds and is on the baby version of “My 600lbs. Life.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

