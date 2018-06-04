Unexpected Side Effects Of Listening To “Sativa” By Jhene Aiko Feat. Swae Lee

Rickey Smiley loves the song “Sativa.” He even developed a challenge for some Greeks to perform a stroll to it. Then Special K delivered some news that was pretty hilarious.
He spoke about how the song makes him want to spend time by himself and how at Target workers listened to it and it turned into a sex orgy. Special K also spoke about 2 heterosexual gang members that heard it and came out naked. Some things also went down at Burlington Coat Factory, but make sure you listen to hear what was said.
