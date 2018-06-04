Unexpected Side Effects Of Listening To “Sativa” By Jhene Aiko Feat. Swae Lee

Rickey Smiley loves the song “Sativa.” He even developed a challenge for some Greeks to perform a stroll to it. Then Special K delivered some news that was pretty hilarious.

Follow @TheRSMS

He spoke about how the song makes him want to spend time by himself and how at Target workers listened to it and it turned into a sex orgy. Special K also spoke about 2 heterosexual gang members that heard it and came out naked. Some things also went down at Burlington Coat Factory, but make sure you listen to hear what was said.

RELATED: Jhene Aiko & Big Sean Shut Down Cheating Rumors

RELATED: Was Jhene Aiko & Big Sean’s Breakup A Publicity Stunt? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Jhene Aiko Shouldn’t Be Judged For Relationship With Big Sean [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K & Ryan Destiny Chat About Jhene Aiko’s Tattoo Of Big Sean’s Face [VIDEO]

The Latest: