SDCC: David Jonsson To Play T’Challa II In ‘Black Panther III’

Michael Buckner / SDCC / David Jonsson / Black Panther III

We have a new T’Challa, well, sort of, and it’s none other than one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, David Jonsson.

Tonight during the highly anticipated Marvel Studios presentation at San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Feige did not come to play with some significant announcements, pretty much setting up his MCU for the foreseeable future.

Reed Richards & Victor Von Doom Will Have History

Before we learned who will be playing the new T’Challa, we got updates on the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, learning from Pedro Pascal that he and Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom will have some history.

We also got a release date for the upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest, which will put White Vision (Paul Bethany) back into the spotlight. When it arrives on October 14, 2026, it will be the final chapter in what Kevin Feige describes as the WandaVision saga.

Ryan Gosling Is The New Ghost Rider

Feige was also happy to announce that he has found his Ghost Rider: Ryan Gosling, and the movie will be directed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.

Jesse Grant / Ryan Gosling / Ghost Rider

David Jonsson Is The New Black Panther

Joe Scarnici

Finally, Feige saved the best news for last by confirming that Black Panther III is on the way, Dec.December 1528, and Ryan Coogler will be back in the director’s chair for the film.

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There were rumblings that Denzel Washington, who has been confirmed to be in the next BP film, was spotted at SDCC, but that turned out not to be true. But Ryan Coogler was there, and he was joined by Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and David Jonsson, who was excited to reveal he will be playing a grown-up version of T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) son, Toussaint, aka T’Challa II, whom we met at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in an emotional scene.

For those who don’t know, Jonsson has been the talk of the town following stellar performances in Alien: Romulus, The Long Walk, and in HBO’s hit drama The Industry.

So this could only add to that growing list of accomplishments, and it finally addresses the billion-dollar question: who will step up in T’Challa’s shoes without having to recast the character completely?

We are hyped to see David Jonsson as the new Black Panther; you can see what everyone else is saying below.