Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

Chris Brown has officially pleaded guilty to attacking a music producer in a London nightclub in 2023.

TMZ reports that the singer and his co-defendant, vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu (a.k.a. HoodyBaby), appeared in court Friday morning in London’s Southwark Crown Court. There, they both pleaded guilty to one count of affray in the attack of Abraham Diaw at Tape Nightclub in February 2023.

In their acceptance of the plea deal, the more serious charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm has been dropped. Another lesser charge, assault causing actual bodily harm, was also dismissed.

As previously reported, Brown was arrested back in May 2025 for the assault. Diaw claimed that Brown smashed him over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila, unprovoked, and then kicked him.

Brown and Akinlolu will be sentenced on October 26.

This marks the latest legal setback for the Grammy winner. In June, a jury found him liable for injuries sustained by former housekeeper Maria Avila following an in-home dog attack. As a result, he was ordered to pay $13 million to the woman.

It is unclear if Chris’s latest legal issue will interfere with his joint R&B Tour with Usher. The tour is scheduled to run through December.

This is a developing story.

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In 2023 London Assault Case was originally published on hotspotatl.com