Why Jhene Aiko Shouldn’t Be Judged For Relationship With Big Sean [EXCLUSIVE]

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have been in a relationship for a little while now. Recently, an old interview surfaced in which she explained how their relationship started. When they went on their first “date,” her boyfriend was at home.
People are criticizing Jhene for the way it sounds like things went, but further details show us that things aren’t exactly as they seem. And at the end of the day, why should anyone stay and continue to suffer in a relationship they don’t want to be in anymore? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Special K & Ryan Destiny Chat About Jhene Aiko’s Tattoo Of Big Sean’s Face [VIDEO]
RELATED: Did Big Sean Disrespect Ariana Grande On Instagram? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Big Sean Joins Campaign For Flint Residents Who STILL Don’t Have Water [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
Digital Cover: Jhene Aiko
Digital Cover: Jhene Aiko
1. Jhene Aiko GlobalGrind Cover 1Source:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 1 of 9
2. Jhene Aiko – Why So SeriousSource:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 2 of 9
3. Vashtie spins inside True in San Francisco at the Ford By Design event.Source:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 3 of 9
4. The San Francisco Mural by the Seventh Letter Crew.Source:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 4 of 9
5. Jhene Aiko drives the 2016 Ford Fusion.Source:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 5 of 9
6. Jhene sings at the Driven By Ford event.Source:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 6 of 9
7. Jhene and Vashtie go for a ride in a 2016 Ford.Source:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 7 of 9
8. Jhene and Vashtie sit inside a 2016 Ford Fusion.Source:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 8 of 9
9. The 2016 Ford Fusion.Source:FlyLifeImages/ Global Grind 9 of 9