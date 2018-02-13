Why Jhene Aiko Shouldn’t Be Judged For Relationship With Big Sean [EXCLUSIVE]

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have been in a relationship for a little while now. Recently, an old interview surfaced in which she explained how their relationship started. When they went on their first “date,” her boyfriend was at home.

People are criticizing Jhene for the way it sounds like things went, but further details show us that things aren’t exactly as they seem. And at the end of the day, why should anyone stay and continue to suffer in a relationship they don’t want to be in anymore? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

