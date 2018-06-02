About a week ago a man scaled a building to rescue a baby, but it looks like the story wasn’t quite right. Special K mentioned that the real man that climbed the hotel building was R. Kelly. He got the call that a 8th grade cheerleader was stuck and he wanted to save her.
R. Kelly also found out she was staying at the hotel alone. Rickey Smiley couldn’t help but laugh at this crazy story. Everyone was shocked because no one knew R. Kelly had those skills, but apparently he does.
RELATED: R. Kelly Accuser Sues Him For Allegedly Giving Her An STD
RELATED: R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Spotify Removing R. Kelly Music From Its Playlists
RELATED: Are Parents Pushing Their Daughters Toward R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Jussie Smollett Reveals Which Deceased Character He Would Like To Return On “Empire” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How Lying On A Resume Led To 10 Years In Prison [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Would Motivate R. Kelly To Scale A Hotel In France? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Spotify Says It Goofed On Removing R. Kelly & XXXTentacion’s Music
- How J.R. Smith Proved Sports Is 90% Mental [EXCLUSIVE]
- Black Tony Misses Work To Do Something Fantastical [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Jesse Williams’ New Girlfriend Taylor Rooks Just A Decoy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why People Were Upset With Chadwick Boseman [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Kanye West Disappointed Fans…. Again [EXCLUSIVE]
- What Black Women Are Doing The “LeBron Walkout” For In 2018