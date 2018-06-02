What Would Motivate R. Kelly To Scale A Hotel In France? [EXCLUSIVE]

Audio
| 06.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

About a week ago a man scaled a building to rescue a baby, but it looks like the story wasn’t quite right. Special K mentioned that the real man that climbed the hotel building was R. Kelly. He got the call that a 8th grade cheerleader was stuck and he wanted to save her.

R. Kelly also found out she was staying at the hotel alone. Rickey Smiley couldn’t help but laugh at this crazy story. Everyone was shocked because no one knew R. Kelly had those skills, but apparently he does.

RELATED: R. Kelly Accuser Sues Him For Allegedly Giving Her An STD

RELATED: R. Kelly Performs In North Carolina Amid Protesters

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Spotify Removing R. Kelly Music From Its Playlists

RELATED: Are Parents Pushing Their Daughters Toward R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading What Would Motivate R. Kelly To Scale A Hotel In France? [EXCLUSIVE]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

France , Hotel , R. Kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close