Are Parents Pushing Their Daughters Toward R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]

Everyone has been talking about R. Kelly. Several ladies from the #MeToo movement are calling for his music not to be played and concerts cancelled. Wendy Williams recently spoke out about the parents that have the R&B singer around.
Some are trying to make the daughters famous and will do anything to make that happen. Da Brat mentioned that a lot of these women have a choice to leave or stay. Gary With Da Tea talked about a show on Lifetime that will focus on R. Kelly and his victims.
RELATED: Two R. Kelly Accusers Speak Out [VIDEO]
RELATED: Are The Allegations About R. Kelly Holding Women Hostage Legit? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Two More Women Come Forward With R. Kelly Sexual Misconduct Accusations
