Spotify Removing R. Kelly Music From Its Playlists

R. Kelly may finally be getting ejected out of the paint after all. Spotify has just announced that it will be removing R. Kelly’s music from its playlists.
Billboard reports that as of May 10, R’uh’s music won’t be found in any of the streaming service’s playlists, citing its new public hate content and hateful conduct policy. Thus, will no longer promote the controversial R&B crooner’s music.
A quick check did still find the Pied Piper of Pee Pee’s tune on the service, though.
“We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly,” Spotify told Billboard via a press statement. “His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it. We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”
All you artists of questionable moral character are officially on notice.
R. Kelly has for years been accused of having questionable sexual relationships with women and an alleged predilection for underaged women. However, it’s never stopped him from making music and touring.
Read more about Spotify’s decision over at Billboard.
The Latest:
- Praise Mix Down Feat. Charles Jenkins, J. Moss & Isaiah D. Thomas [EXCLUSIVE]
- Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House [VIDEO]
- Waffle House Victim Sang “Jesus Loves Me” Before Shooting
- Florida Police Arrest A 95-Year Old Grandmother
- “Empire” Recap: Lucious Is Battling His Most Formidable Foe Thus Far
Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition
Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition
1. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition1 of 27
2. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition2 of 27
3. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition3 of 27
4. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition4 of 27
5. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition5 of 27
6. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition6 of 27
7. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition7 of 27
8. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition8 of 27
9. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition9 of 27
10. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition10 of 27
11. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition11 of 27
12. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition12 of 27
13. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition13 of 27
14. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition14 of 27
15. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition15 of 27
16. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition16 of 27
17. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition17 of 27
18. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition18 of 27
19. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition19 of 27
20. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition20 of 27
21. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition21 of 27
22. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition22 of 27
23. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition23 of 27
24. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton EditionFantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition24 of 27
25. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition25 of 27
26. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition26 of 27
27. Fantastic Sail Away Party, Featuring R. Kelly and Legends of Hip Hop: Straight Outta Compton Edition27 of 27
Photo: Spotify