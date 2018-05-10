Spotify Removing R. Kelly Music From Its Playlists

R. Kelly may finally be getting ejected out of the paint after all. Spotify has just announced that it will be removing R. Kelly’s music from its playlists.

Billboard reports that as of May 10, R’uh’s music won’t be found in any of the streaming service’s playlists, citing its new public hate content and hateful conduct policy. Thus, will no longer promote the controversial R&B crooner’s music.

A quick check did still find the Pied Piper of Pee Pee’s tune on the service, though.

“We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly,” Spotify told Billboard via a press statement. “His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it. We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

All you artists of questionable moral character are officially on notice.

R. Kelly has for years been accused of having questionable sexual relationships with women and an alleged predilection for underaged women. However, it’s never stopped him from making music and touring.

