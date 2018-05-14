Hip-Hop Spot
Why Cardi B Had A Rough Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack

Cardi B is about to give birth in a couple of months, but some fans don’t care. While she was out this weekend fans wouldn’t leave her alone and one even told her to come outside, but for no particular reason. The fan even cursed at her outside the store.

Cardi B also got into it on social media with Azealia Banks and ended up deleting her Instagram account. Migos and Drake fans better get ready because they’ve decided to go on tour together. They will travel to 41 cities including Chicago, Detroit and more.

Cardi B. is reportedly due in July with a baby girl. The mom-to-be is showing off her stylish baby bump, dressing it in everything from FashionNova to Moschino. Click through our gallery to see some of the most fashionable looks from our Bronx beauty.

