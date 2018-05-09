After the Met Gala one fan really wanted an autograph from Cardi B and Offset. He began to follow them and after they said “no” taunted them. The fan mentioned they were going to be broke one day and even mentioned they couldn’t beat him up.
Moments later security beat down the man asking for an autograph. Da Brat and Rickey Smiley mentioned that there are fans where all you have to do is come over and talk, but don’t plot on how to get something. Headkrack even talked that someone took a picture of him at the grocery store.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Kanye West, Avengers, Janelle Monae & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Cardi B’s Security Team Beat Up A Fan For Asking For An Autograph? [VIDEO]
RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Spotted Chatting At Met Gala [PHOTO]
The Latest:
- Did The Cardi B & Offset Fan Seeking An Autograph Deserve To Catch A Fade From Security? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can Black Tony Get His Job Back? [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Crips Will No Longer Fade Kanye West On Sight
- Everything You Need To Know About The Most Lit Church In America [EXCLUSIVE]
- Can You Name 5 States Without An “E” In 15 Seconds? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Sanaa Lathan Again Denies Biting Beyoncé
- What Should Happen To The Woman Who Falsely Accused Offset Of Getting Her Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Texas Rapper Big T Dead At 52
- 10 Reasons The Fantastic Voyage Is A Bucket List Must Do
- Is Eric Holder A Legitimate Hope For President In 2020?