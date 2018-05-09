Hip-Hop Spot
Did The Cardi B & Offset Fan Seeking An Autograph Deserve To Catch A Fade From Security? [EXCLUSIVE]

After the Met Gala one fan really wanted an autograph from Cardi B and Offset. He began to follow them and after they said “no” taunted them. The fan mentioned they were going to be broke one day and even mentioned they couldn’t beat him up.

Moments later security beat down the man asking for an autograph. Da Brat and Rickey Smiley mentioned that there are fans where all you have to do is come over and talk, but don’t plot on how to get something. Headkrack even talked that someone took a picture of him at the grocery store.

