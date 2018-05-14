Cardi B Deletes Instagram Account After Clapping Back At Azealia Banks

After squashing her beef with Nicki Minaj this week, Cardi B is now having issues with another Black female rapper–so much so that she’s deleted her Instagram account as a result.

See, it all started when Azealia Banks called Cardi a “caricature of a Black woman,” adding: “Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day.”

Clearly Cardi wasn’t having it.

Before she deleted her Instagram account, she made sure she put Azealia in her place. In now-deleted posts, the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper accused her of “belittling Black women” and stressed that she’s always been authentic.

“The difference between me and you, I’ve never tried to be or represent someone I’m not,” Cardi wrote.”I’ve made it where I am for being myself, and staying true to that.”

In another post, the mother-to-be addressed Azealia’s comments about her writing and grammar:

“You think because someone uses a lot of big words and long sentences that makes them smart?! … Because I laugh a little harder or talk a little louder doesn’t make me a caricature. You think you’re advocating for women and you’re doing the opposite! I pray you find peace in your own heart and reason in your own mind! Pray for your own success before you pray for the downfall of others!”

Cardi later stressed, “I am from the hood. I speak how I speak, I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me…I didn’t ask to be an example or a role model.”

The rapper also Tweeted on Saturday (May 12), “I’m tired of the bullsh$t .I need to enjoy my pregnancy,family ,new projects and my partner. Listen to Invasion of privacy.”

Now her Twitter is on private.

Why can’t folks just let Cardi live?

