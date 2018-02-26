Prank Call: Woman Refuses To Give Up Refrigerator For Charity [EXCLUSIVE]

In this prank call, a woman calls up from a charity looking for a donation that was promised. She says Mr. Fletcher, who actually does not live at residence she called, promised to donate the refrigerator. But the woman who has answered the phone says that promise has nothing to do with her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Calls Woman’s Father With Relationship Demands [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Tries To Ship Puppies For Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Calls Women Dumb For Getting Ripped Off By His Brother [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Jeannie Mai Of ‘The Real’ Allegedly Dating Young Jeezy
- Student Dies After Eating Five Day-Old Pasta That Was Left Out
- Fetty Wap And Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery
- Pepsi Shares Cardi B’s Super Bowl Commercial With Lil Jon And Steve Carell
- AM Roundup: 2019 SAG Award Winners, Naomi Osaka’s Big Win, & More
- Taraji P. Henson Gets Her Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [VIDEO]
- FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country Flight For Underage Girl
- Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The Help’
- Chris Brown Is Selling Merch Mocking Rape Accusations
- Nelly Seeking Dismissal of Lawsuit Claiming Sexual Assault