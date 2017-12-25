Pranks
Prank Call: Man Tries To Ship Puppies For Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 10 hours ago
In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. plays a man trying to ship a package of puppies to his daughter for Christmas. He’s on the phone with them for a while making requests before they realize exactly what he is trying to do! Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

