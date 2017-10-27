Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Calls Women Dumb For Getting Ripped Off By His Brother [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up Linda on behalf of his brother, who is in jail for stolen computers. Roy says he is trying to round up all the stolen devices he supposedly stole, so he needs Linda to return them. But Linda says they never even got computers from him- he took their money and ran. But Roy persists, and they will not be made to answer for stuff they never got! Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

