Pranks
Home > Pranks

Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Calls Women Dumb For Getting Ripped Off By His Brother [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 5 hours ago
31 reads
Leave a comment

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. calls up Linda on behalf of his brother, who is in jail for stolen computers. Roy says he is trying to round up all the stolen devices he supposedly stole, so he needs Linda to return them. But Linda says they never even got computers from him- he took their money and ran. But Roy persists, and they will not be made to answer for stuff they never got! Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Church Lady Tells Roy Wood Jr. She Needs Whiskey To Stay Warm [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls Employer To Get Son That Just Got Out Of Jail A Job [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mechanic Gets His Gun During Prank With Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Calls Women Dumb For Getting Ripped Off By His Brother [EXCLUSIVE]

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

prank call , Roy Wood Jr.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show