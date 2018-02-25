Pranks
Home > Pranks

Prank Call: Man Calls Woman’s Father With Relationship Demands [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted February 25, 2018
848 reads
Leave a comment

Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls a man claiming he has been taking his daughter out on dates. He says that now, he wants to take his daughter out to Atlanta for the weekend, but wanted to get his permission first. However, things quickly spiral out of control when he gives too many details and has too many demands. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more in this hilarious call from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Tries To Ship Puppies For Christmas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Calls Women Dumb For Getting Ripped Off By His Brother [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Says Brother’s Child Support Is In The Way Of New Boat Purchase [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Prank Call: Man Calls Woman’s Father With Relationship Demands [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017 [PHOTOS]

 

prank call

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show