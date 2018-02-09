Richard Pryor’s Daughter Reveals More Info About Her Father’s Sexuality

Quincy Jones went viral after his interview with Vulture where he talked about Michael Jackson and claimed that Richard Pryor was bisexual. Days after, Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor said, “It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f**k a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.” The comedians daughter, Rain Pryor doesn’t agree with the comments Jones made about her father.

She mentioned that her father did have sexual encounters with men, but not with Marlon Brando. Rain went on Facebook to call out Jones and talk about how upset she was. She said, “Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando. There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role. Why this sudden need to drag Daddy through the Hollywood mud? I find it tasteless and infuriating.”

Rain mentioned that her daddy did have relationships with trans women, but didn’t need to be discussed. The post also said, “It’s funny how during a time of huge inequality, it would have seem to matter more, and , now it’s sensationalized news, but the characters are wrong, and it’s all done to elevate the egos of sad empty people who’s money is proving it doesn’t buy happiness.” It looks like Rain isn’t happy about these comments and would like Jones to stop talking about her late father.

