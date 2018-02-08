3 Things You Should Know
Jeff Johnson Explains Why That Quincy Jones Interview Is Required Reading [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson

Posted 4 hours ago
28 reads
Just about everybody is talking about that explosive new interview with Quincy Jones. The outrageous tell-all brought us a gem of a look into the fabulous and fascinating life of the 84-year-old music legend. In it, he talks about who killed Kennedy, Michael Jackson‘s greediness, the state of today’s music and dating Ivanka Trump!

Jeff Johnson explains why, beyond all the juicy tidbits, it is definitely required reading. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

February 8: This Day in Black History

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

Jeff Johnson , Quincy Jones

