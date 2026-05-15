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10 Things You Didn’t Know About Willy T. Ribbs — The First Black Driver In The Indy 500

When people talk about breaking barriers in motorsports, the name Willy T. Ribbs deserves to be at the center of the conversation.

Long before diversity became a major talking point in racing, Ribbs was pushing through racism, resistance, and roadblocks to make history in one of the most exclusive sports in America.

In 1991, he became the first Black driver to qualify for and compete in the legendary Indianapolis 500, opening doors for future generations in motorsports.

Here are 10 things you may not know about the racing pioneer.