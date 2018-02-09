From calling Michael Jackson “greedy” to telling the world that Richard Pryor was bisexual, Quincy Jones’ recent insane and candid interview with Vulture is really stirring up the rumor mill.
And while Tevin Campbell’s name came up in the interview, with Quincy singing his praises, the former teen star took to Twitter on Thursday to clear up any misconceptions about his relationship with the music mogul.
Apparently, there have been rumors circling on and off for years that Quincy molested Tevin when he was a teenager. However, the “Can We Talk’ singer is clear: That just never happened.
“Now Im trending folks will really say some disgusting things. ‘Tevin was molested by Quincy’,” Tevin wrote along with laughing emojis.
“GTFOH wit the devil,” he concluded.
Tevin also shared a quote from Quincy’s interview:
However, because people love to believe the worst in people, some folks just aren’t buying Tevin’s account of his innocent relationship with Quincy:
As we previously reported, Quincy’s interview with Vulture also revealed that he used to date Ivanka Trump, who is 48 years his junior!
“I used to date Ivanka, you know,” he began.
“Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m*therf*cker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”
Do you believe that Quincy never molested Tevin?
The Latest:
- How “Black Panther” Helped To Generate Over $80 Million For Georgia’s Economy
- Tevin Campbell Addresses The Rumor That Quincy Jones Molested Him
- Why Black Tony Is Stuttering After Jump Starting His Car [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is It Ridiculous To Hide Your Farts From Your Spouse Or Significant Other? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ne-Yo “Good Man” [NEW MUSIC]
- Tara Wallace Supports Mo’Nique: “People Have To Be Paid” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Tara Wallace Reveals That She Feels Snubbed By The South [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Omarosa Gives Ominous Comments About The Trump Administration On “Celebrity Big Brother” [VIDEO]
- Black Lives Matter Leader Dies After Being Shot In New Orleans
- Teacher Surprises Student By Wearing Similar Hairstyle [VIDEO]
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 19
2. Rosey Grier2 of 19
3. Ceelo Green3 of 19
4. Mike Tyson4 of 19
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 19
6. Britney Spears6 of 19
7. Sean Kingston7 of 19
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 19
9. Al Gore9 of 19
10. Bill Cosby10 of 19
11. Harvey Weinstein11 of 19
12. John Travolta12 of 19
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 19
14. R. Kelly14 of 19
15. Russell Simmons15 of 19
16. Kevin Spacey16 of 19
17. Charlie Rose17 of 19
18. John Conyers18 of 19
19. Matt Lauer19 of 19
RELATED NEWS:
Richard Pryor’s Wife Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says He Dated Ivanka Trump
Ye Old Playa: Quincy Jones Got Him 22 Girlfriends, And They Know About Each Other