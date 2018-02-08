Quincy Jones is the music deity that some Millenials aren’t even aware of still exists and while he’s spent a lifetime piling up musical accolades, he’s also collected enough tea leaves to brew up something that’ll drive your taste buds crazy. The man who helped craft Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad recently caught everyone off guard when he said he once dated Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and added yet another layer to his legend, but he didn’t stop pouring there.

As wild as that revelation was, the music OG had a few more admissions in that interview that are sure to incite more pearl clutches than expected such as Jimi Hendrix chickening out of a studio session, and Marlon ‘Godfather’ Brando smashing some of your favorite male celebrities back in the day.

Here are the 13 things we learned from Quincy Jones in Vulture.

