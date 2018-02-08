Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

13 Things We Learned From Quincy Jones In Vulture

Quincy Jones doesn't have any hair on his tongue but does have tea.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 hours ago
2.65K reads
Leave a comment
The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Quincy Jones is the music deity that some Millenials aren’t even aware of still exists and while he’s spent a lifetime piling up musical accolades, he’s also collected enough tea leaves to brew up something that’ll drive your taste buds crazy. The man who helped craft Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall, Thriller, and Bad recently caught everyone off guard when he said he once dated Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and added yet another layer to his legend, but he didn’t stop pouring there.

As wild as that revelation was, the music OG had a few more admissions in that interview that are sure to incite more pearl clutches than expected such as Jimi Hendrix chickening out of a studio session, and Marlon ‘Godfather’ Brando smashing some of your favorite male celebrities back in the day.

Here are the 13 things we learned from Quincy Jones in Vulture.

Photo: WENN.com

Quincy Jones , vulture

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading 13 Things We Learned From Quincy Jones In Vulture

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show