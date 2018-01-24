Colin Kaepernick Receives $10K From T.I. Towards Million-Dollar Pledge [VIDEO]

Colin Kaepernick began a million-dollar pledge a couple of months ago and reached his goal. He has also teamed up with several celebrities to help with organizations that give money to low-income communities. According to VIBE, recently T.I. just donated $10K to Trae Tha Truth’s foundation.
Kaepernick tweeted out and said, “Day 6 of my #10for10! Thank you @troubleman31 for choosing @traeabn’s organization Angel by Nature to be part of the #MillionDollarPledge! I donated $10k & you matched it with your own $10k! THANK YOU! See where the funds go on http://kaepernick7.com ! $960k donated, $40k to go.” Angel By Nature helps individuals that have hardships as well as undeserved youth.
The former NFL player has put up close to $960K to different organizations. Others who have donated are Snoop Dogg, Jesse Williams and Serena Williams. We look forward to see who the next donation will come from.
