Colin Kaepernick hasn’t let anyone or anything deter his efforts in helping underfunded communities across the country. In September 2016, Kaepernick made a promise that he would raise $1 million to distribute throughout several charities geared toward specifically assisting these oppressed communities and people of color. His plan was simple: to spread out the donations in $100,000 blocks throughout various charities each month.
Kaepernick has donated over $900,000 to 31 charities and kept track of each donation on his website, Kaepernick7.com. He’s announced that he will be making his final donation of $100,000.
Kaepernick will announce each donation of $10,000 over the next ten days and has called upon several friends and supporters to nominate charities that should receive donations. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is the first to partner with Kaepernick’s donations by suggesting De-Bug, a Bay Area organization that “advocates for criminal justice reform and police accountability.” Durant’s teammate Stephen Curry has announced that he will be donating to Kaepernick’s cause, although Kaepernick has yet to announce it.
You can keep track of Kaepernick’s Million Dollar Pledge with the hashtag “#10For10”.
The Latest:
- Colin Kaepernick Finishes Up $1 Million Pledge
- Why Amber Rose Happy And Scared About Her Surgery [VIDEO]
- Stacey Dash Comes For Oprah & Seal
- Daniel Kaluuya Of “Get Out” Talks About The Surreal Experience Of Meeting Denzel & Oprah [VIDEO]
- Da Brat Discusses Why Bow Wow Pissed Her Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Coline Creuzot “You Give” [NEW MUSIC]
- College Campuses Are Breeding Grounds For Racism
- NeNe Leakes Makes Bank Off Of Her Mugshot
- Barack Obama Is Reportedly Returning To Politics
- MC Lyte Lands Role On Shemar Moore’s Show “S.W.A.T.”