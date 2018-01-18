Colin Kaepernick Finishes Up $1 Million Pledge

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t let anyone or anything deter his efforts in helping underfunded communities across the country. In September 2016, Kaepernick made a promise that he would raise $1 million to distribute throughout several charities geared toward specifically assisting these oppressed communities and people of color. His plan was simple: to spread out the donations in $100,000 blocks throughout various charities each month.

Kaepernick has donated over $900,000 to 31 charities and kept track of each donation on his website, Kaepernick7.com. He’s announced that he will be making his final donation of $100,000.

Tomorrow, I'll be announcing the final $100,000 to complete my Million Dollar Pledge. I'm excited to share this last round of donations with all of you. You can see all 31 donations I’ve made so far on https://t.co/DkVikwsc2E #MillionDollarPledge #10for10 pic.twitter.com/w47VUBZDSQ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 16, 2018

Kaepernick will announce each donation of $10,000 over the next ten days and has called upon several friends and supporters to nominate charities that should receive donations. Reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is the first to partner with Kaepernick’s donations by suggesting De-Bug, a Bay Area organization that “advocates for criminal justice reform and police accountability.” Durant’s teammate Stephen Curry has announced that he will be donating to Kaepernick’s cause, although Kaepernick has yet to announce it.

You can keep track of Kaepernick’s Million Dollar Pledge with the hashtag “#10For10”.

