Colin Kaepernick’s #10for10 Million Dollar Pledge has been going on for a little bit of time now. According to The Maven, many have joined this cause by donating and Snoop Dogg just became the last celebrity to give one. The money will help organizations fight global oppression and help with social activism.
Snoop Dogg pleddged $10,000 to the cause. Kaepernick also donated $10,000 to Mother’s Against Police Brutality. So far celebrities such as Stephen Curry, Jesse Williams, Kevin Durant and more have also donated. We look forward to see how these donations continue to help the people that need it the most.
RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Finishes Up $1 Million Pledge
RELATED: Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus Lands Modeling Jobs [VIDEO]
RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Wins Muhammad Ali Award
The Latest:
- Handcuffed Teen Being Thrown To The Ground By Officer Sparks Outrage [VIDEO]
- Snoop Dogg Makes Donation To Colin Kaepernick’s $1 Million Pledge
- 3 Facts About Malia Obama’s Rumored Boyfriend
- Viola Davis Gives Powerful Speech At Women’s March [VIDEO]
- Why Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterback Cut His Dreads [VIDEO]
- Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After 13 People Are Killed Over The Weekend
- Report: Black Employees At CNN & TBS Work “3 Times As Long” For Promotions
- Why DJ Mustard Quit Doing Lean [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]
- Too Short Accused Of Rape