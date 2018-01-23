Sports
Is Colin Kaepernick Going To Play For The Oakland Raiders?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 1 hour ago
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Colin Kaepernick spent his year away from the NFL and worked with different organizations and charities. He even started a $1 million charity pledge, where several celebrities donate money and he matches their offer. The latest person to donates was NBA player, Kevin Durant.

Kaepernick talked about it on Twitter and said, “For the last round of my #MillionDollarPledge I’m going #10for10! My brother @KDTrey5 is joining & chose DeBug in the Bay Area! I’m donating $10k, KD’s donating $10k! Thank you brother for all the hard work!” Snoop Dogg also gave a donation this week. Next season of the NFL, Kaepernick may get singed by the Oakland Raiders.

According to EUR Web, it would be cool if Kaepernick could play for Jon Gruden. One reporter stated, “Kaepernick is in super shape, eager to play football, and Oakland is a perfect fit — the city and the team. Gruden’s too busy with football to worry about politics, and he’s too cocky to believe that a little media attention on Kaepernick would derail the Gruden Train.” Do you think Kaepernick will go to the Raiders?

Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes [PHOTOS]

