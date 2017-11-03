Evelyn Braxton Fears For Tamar’s Life: “I Don’t Want Him To Kill My Child” [VIDEO]

The matriarch of the Braxton sisters is coming forward to express her fears surrounding her daughtersplit with music executive Vince Herbert.

In a candid interview with TMZ, Evelyn Braxton revealed, “I don’t have anything to say to Vince, only one thing, keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her. I love Vin, but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that. Stop.”

The heavy message comes amid rumors that Vince was abusive to Tamar throughout their marriage. Most notably, Tamar called 911 after a domestic dispute with Vince last August, claiming Vince bit her finger.

Since Tamar filed for divorce last week, Vince has reportedly told sources he is looking to reconcile with his wife. Mama Evelyn, however, is understandably apprehensive at the idea of a reunion.

“I think that, if a person really means what they are saying, they will go and get help. I think he needs to go and get counseling before someone gets killed,” she told reporters.

You can see the moment below:

SOURCE: TMZ

