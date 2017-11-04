Why Tamar Braxton Has No Desire To Reconcile With Vince Herbert

Folks close to Tamar Braxton are clear: She has no desire to get back together with her soon-to-be ex husband Vince Herbert.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sources told TMZ that there’s absolutely no chance she’ll go back to Vince now that she’s filed divorce papers. Apparently, she’s had enough of their “tumultuous” 9-year marriage. She’s also surrounded herself with family and friends to keep her focused on both her career and her personal life.

The gossip site also noted that Tamar has moved out of the house and that while she’s doing press for their show, “Tamar & Vince,” she’s doing it solo.

Her family is also over Vince as well. Her mother Evelyn Braxton recently told TMZ that the only thing she has to say to Vince is for him to keep his hands off her baby.

“I don’t have anything to say to Vince, only one thing, keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her. I love Vin, but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that. Stop.”

However, Vince isn’t giving up on their marriage.

A source who spoke with TMZ said Vince wants to try everything in his power to reconcile, including marriage counseling and discussing their issues in the open. He’s allegedly against moving forward with the custody battle over their four-year-old son Logan because he believes the marriage can be restored.

The Latest:



RELATED: We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly To L.A. Days After Tamar Files For Divorce

After news broke last week that reality star and singer filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage, many speculated on what caused the breakdown in their relationship.

We’re hoping for the best for the Braxton-Herbert’s and will have to see if it all airs out on the upcoming season of “Tamar & Vince” on WE TV.

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going Through A Mid-life Crisis

Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert 1 Month Before Wedding Anniversary