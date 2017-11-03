Entertainment News
Vince Herbert Has His Eye On Piecing Back His Marriage With Tamar Braxton

Sources say Vincent Herbert isn't set on giving up that easily.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 43 mins ago
While nothing has been confirmed on what prompted Tamar Braxton to file for divorce, her estranged husband Vincent Herbert is reportedly not giving up that easily.

A source who spoke with TMZ said Vince wants to try everything in his power to reconcile, including marriage counseling and discussing their issues in the open. He’s allegedly against moving forward with the custody battle over their four-year-old son Logan because he believes the marriage can be restored.

After news broke last week that reality star and singer filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage, many speculated on what caused the breakdown in their relationship.

We’re hoping for the best for the Braxton-Herbert’s and will have to see if it all airs out on the upcoming season of “Tamar & Vince” on WE TV.

SOURCE: TMZ

