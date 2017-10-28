Tamar Braxton’s Sisters Reveal Fans Will Find Out What Caused The Divorce Between Her And Vince

Earlier this week the news broke out about Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert getting a divorce. The Braxton sisters have never refrained from speaking on things and this time it’s no different. According to The Jasmine Brand, they are currently supporting Tamar through this trying time.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Towanda Braxton said, “Trina’s [Braxton] been divorced. I’ve been divorced. My mother’s [Evelyn Braxton] been divorce. Toni’s [Braxton] been divorced. You never know, we might have a divorce party (laughs).” Trina also chimed in and said, “I would say just make sure it’s something that you want to do because nobody wins in divorce. But if you’re gonna divorce him, make sure it’s the right one to divorce. Good job, Tamar.”

Towanda also hinted that Vincent has done things in the past and fans will see something’s on the new season of “Braxton Family Values.” Tamar and Vincent were married for 9 year and share a son, Logan. We will keep you posted on any updates.

RELATED: The Braxton Sisters Fly To L.A. To Support Tamar After Filing For Divorce [VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Wants To Know If Tamar Braxton Really Loved Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Vince Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going Through A Mid-life Crisis [VIDEO]