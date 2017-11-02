Psychic Wayne Sheds Light On Tamar Braxton’s Divorce From Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert announced their decision to call it quits after just under ten years of marriage. Back in July, Psychic Wayne was talking about their marriage on Instagram, and he had actually saw this coming. He explains that their relationship’s demise started back when she got cut from “The Real,” last year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Psychic Wayne takes some calls and helps listeners out with job opportunities, relationships and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts Outcome Of Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts The Future Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts Who’s Going To Win Big On Oscar Night 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]