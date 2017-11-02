RSMS Interviews
Home > RSMS Interviews

Psychic Wayne Sheds Light On Tamar Braxton’s Divorce From Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 21 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert announced their decision to call it quits after just under ten years of marriage. Back in July, Psychic Wayne was talking about their marriage on Instagram, and he had actually saw this coming. He explains that their relationship’s demise started back when she got cut from “The Real,” last year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Psychic Wayne takes some calls and helps listeners out with job opportunities, relationships and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts Outcome Of Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts The Future Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts Who’s Going To Win Big On Oscar Night 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


The Latest:

Celebs Whose Lives Can Be a Lifetime Movie

3 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Whose Lives Can Be a Lifetime Movie

Continue reading Psychic Wayne Sheds Light On Tamar Braxton’s Divorce From Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Celebs Whose Lives Can Be a Lifetime Movie

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction and usually a lot more interesting.  Some celebrities will go to great lengths to remain relevant, see their names in print or even just be mentioned.  Here’s some famous folks who made headlines (some) intentionally and some . . . not so much . . . but could definitely star in their own lifetime movie.

Psychic Wayne , Tamar Braxton , Vince Herbert

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show