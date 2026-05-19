What celebrity beauty secrets really look like behind the scenes

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Celebrity beauty secrets include early subtle interventions from hydrafacials to laser resurfacing and makeup tricks like underpainting. Ice water plunges can tighten skin, while extra hydration is also crucial for stars to maintain a dewy appearance even when off-the-clock.

Free Yourself reported that Rihanna’s acclaimed celebrity beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, raked in $600 million in revenue to add to a $3 billion valuation in 2025. Also known for her own beauty, the Bajan performer’s brand has received high praise and sales thanks to inclusive tones and high ability to hydrate, produce lasting coverage, etc.

How Can Celebrity Skincare Routines Help You?

Famous beauty routines can be a blueprint for high-end and consistent skincare that makes you camera-ready. To maintain their look and correct skin issues, there is a heavy focus on:

Heavy hydration

De-puffing

Barrier protection

Sun protection

Smart celebrities consistently wear daily SPF coverage, and those with melanated skin also need it. Black people should use an SPF between 30 and 50. If you’re outside most of the day for recreation or work, the 50-level product is essential.

Protect your skin barrier with a gentle cleanser instead of natural oil-stripping formulas. Check for serums with nutrients and collagen protection, like vitamin C, and hydration with hyaluronic acid to provide a natural glow and smooth fine lines.

Looking puffy on the red carpet is a no-no. That’s why stars use lymphatic drainage tools like Gua Sha tools and cryo-sticks. Dunking the face in a bowl of ice water instantly constricts blood vessels.

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What About Masks?

Actress Joy Sunday swears by a Foreo UFO mask for extra glow or to prevent a brewing zit from erupting. Sabrina Elba keeps her complexion bright and avoids inflammation with a mask from S’able Labs.

Is Surgery Necessary?

If good products and makeup aren’t enough, the rich and famous aren’t above getting a little (or a big) touch-up. Faces Plus is the place for injectables and laser therapy.

What Are Stars’ Makeup Secrets?

Beauty hacks from celebrities include a reverse routine in which powder and a setting layer go on first. WNBA star Angel Reese swears by One-Size Setting Spray for a flawless game time look and told Vogue, “I usually spray my beauty blender with my setting spray.”

Where Does Nutrition Fit?

Ongoing celebrity beauty really starts in the stomach. While Hollywood beauty Angela Bassett swears by coconut oil as a body balm, she loves similar healthy fats internally.

The Black Panther star clearly follows a healthy diet that includes lots of veggies daily and good fats like olive oil and salmon on the last three days of the week.

Star Level Beauty Can Be Yours with a Few Steps

There are several steps to achieving celebrity beauty that anyone can copy without spending too much money. Like Angela Bassett, start with a balanced diet focused on vegetables and healthy fats. Use products that emphasize hydration and protection.

There are also professional non-invasive treatments from Botox to laser resurfacing that can restore a youthful look.

Continue to dive deep into skin health and review more beauty articles on our website.